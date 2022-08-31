A murder suspect who officials said used a homemade knife to escape from Cass County Jail has been arrested Louisiana.
Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Wednesday morning that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
“Thank you to all law enforcement, first responders, and citizens who played a part in this manhunt,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.
A manhunt involving local, state and federal law enforcement continued Tuesday for Spraberry who broke out of the Cass County Jail, County Judge Travis Ransom said Tuesday afternoon.
At about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Spraberry “produced a homemade knife, assaulted a male jailer and made his way to the booking area located at the front of the jail,” according to Ransom. “Spraberry then forced a female jailer to open the door to the outside, and fled on foot.”
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Cass County deputies responded to the jail and established a perimeter. Officials requested Texas Department of Criminal Justice track dogs, but they “could not find a solid trail to follow.”
The search widened and expanded to include U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday, Texas Rangers also assisted in searching for Spraberry.
Spraberry “faces charges for multiple felonies,” according to Ransom that include assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping and sexual assault. He said felony escape warrants were also issued.
According to the Texarkana Gazette, Spraberry is suspected in the deaths of two people whose charred remains were found March 13 in Cass County. He was later arrested in DeRidder, Louisiana.