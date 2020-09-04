This fall’s planned National Night Out event that promotes police-community partnerships for safe neighborhoods has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, scheduled for the second Tuesday in October, usually draws more than 100 parties in neighborhoods across Longview, according to a statement from the city. Mayor Andy Mack announced at Thursday’s City Council meeting that the event would be canceled this year.
The city is asking neighbors to forego the annual parties but encourages residents to stay connected in others ways, such as phone calls, social media or socially distanced in-person events. Residents also are urged to look for ways to do acts of service for their neighbors.
“Our police department always look forward to National Night Out as an opportunity to make connections with the residents of Longview, but we felt it wouldn’t be prudent to host the event as normal this year due to the health risks when gathering in large groups.” police Chief Mike Bishop said. “We still encourage neighbors to find other ways to communicate and connect with each other and with your police area representative as we all work together to build a great community.”