UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Power outages in East Texas from Sunday's storms had shrunk to less than 20,000 shortly before noon.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 9,996 customers in Texas without power at 11:42 a.m. Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 9,045 outages shortly before noon.
PREVIOUS: Nearly 30,000 East Texans are still without power Tuesday morning after storms bringing strong winds a tornado moved through the region.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 17,600 customers in Texas without power at 7 a.m. Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 11,048 outages shortly after 7.
Gregg is the county with the most outages reported by SWEPCO with 7,666. Other SWEPCO outages reported by county are:
- Bowie: 7
- Harrison: 429
- Panola: 8
- Rains: 64
- Rusk: 109
- Smith: 363
- Titus: Fewer than 5
- Upshur: 3,305
- Van Zandt: 155
- Wood: 2,053
In a statement Monday afternoon on its website, SWEPCO listed the following estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in each city:
- Gilmer: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Gladewater: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Henderson: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Kilgore: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Longview: noon Thursday
- Marshall: 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Mineola: 10 p.m. Wednesday
Upshur Rural did not list estimated restoration times but said crews were expected to start working again at 6 a.m. today.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mario Valverde in Shreveport said Sunday’s storms were similar to what Longview experienced last May, with straight-line winds causing damage.
The first storm Sunday morning resulted in one confirmed tornado in Harrison County, Valverde said. It was the only confirmed tornado in the area.