Nearly 30,000 East Texans are still without power Tuesday morning after storms bringing strong winds a tornado moved through the region.

AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 17,600 customers in Texas without power at 7 a.m. Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 11,048 outages shortly after 7.

Gregg is the county with the most outages reported by SWEPCO with 7,666. Other SWEPCO outages reported by county are:

  • Bowie: 7
  • Harrison: 429
  • Panola: 8
  • Rains: 64
  • Rusk: 109
  • Smith: 363
  • Titus: Fewer than 5
  • Upshur: 3,305
  • Van Zandt: 155
  • Wood: 2,053

In a statement Monday afternoon on its website, SWEPCO listed the following estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in each city:

  • Gilmer: 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gladewater: 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Henderson: 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kilgore: 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Longview: noon Thursday
  • Marshall: 10 p.m. Tuesday
  • Mineola: 10 p.m. Wednesday

Upshur Rural did not list estimated restoration times but said crews were expected to start working again at 6 a.m. today.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mario Valverde in Shreveport said Sunday’s storms were similar to what Longview experienced last May, with straight-line winds causing damage.

The first storm Sunday morning resulted in one confirmed tornado in Harrison County, Valverde said. It was the only confirmed tornado in the area.