Nearly 30,000 East Texans are still without power Tuesday morning after storms bringing strong winds a tornado moved through the region.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 17,600 customers in Texas without power at 7 a.m. Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 11,048 outages shortly after 7.
Gregg is the county with the most outages reported by SWEPCO with 7,666. Other SWEPCO outages reported by county are:
- Bowie: 7
- Harrison: 429
- Panola: 8
- Rains: 64
- Rusk: 109
- Smith: 363
- Titus: Fewer than 5
- Upshur: 3,305
- Van Zandt: 155
- Wood: 2,053
In a statement Monday afternoon on its website, SWEPCO listed the following estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in each city:
- Gilmer: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Gladewater: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Henderson: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Kilgore: 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Longview: noon Thursday
- Marshall: 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Mineola: 10 p.m. Wednesday
Upshur Rural did not list estimated restoration times but said crews were expected to start working again at 6 a.m. today.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mario Valverde in Shreveport said Sunday’s storms were similar to what Longview experienced last May, with straight-line winds causing damage.
The first storm Sunday morning resulted in one confirmed tornado in Harrison County, Valverde said. It was the only confirmed tornado in the area.