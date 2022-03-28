Construction of the new Longview Police Department headquarters on South Street across from the existing headquarters is on schedule after being affected by supply chain issues.
Assistant Director of Public Works Kevin Chumbley said the new station’s floors and roof have been decked and that the project is progressing on track to be complete by the end of the year
As part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects. In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the new three-story, 71,300-square-foot police headquarters.
“One of our challenges has been waiting on some material for the roofing to come in. ... that’s part of our supply chain issue,” Chumbley said.
Despite challenges with supplies, insulation material that was back-ordered in August 2021 arrived this month, according to Chumbley. The insulation will be used to cover the roof decking, which will then be covered with a roofing material known as thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), Chumbley said.
According to Chumbley, the TPO roofing is a shade of white that reflects sunlight and doesn’t absorb excessive heat.
“It has some efficient properties when it comes to electricity in that respect,” Chumbley said.
The roofing is also easy to install and durable, which reduces the number of required repairs, Chumbley said. The material is not expected to arrive until next month.
The floors of the building have been framed up and while the walls are still exposed, electrical conduits are being installed. The paving along the outside of the building is complete.
“Our main focus right now is strictly the building and getting it framed up and ‘dried in’,” Chumbley said.
Having the building “dried in” means for construction work to not be dependent on weather.
“They (contractors) call it “drying in” so that now everybody can work inside and not be affected by the rain,” Chumbley said.
With rain expected later this week, Chumbley said a delay in work can likely be expected.
Furniture for the building is also being looked at, and a proposal will be made for its purchase. While not part of the contractor’s scope, furniture needs to be ready by the time the building opens at the end of the year, Chumbley said. With material supply chain shortages to consider, Chumbley said it is best to get the pieces ordered to avoid delays.