The temperature this morning in Longview broke an all-time record low when it hit minus 5 degrees at just after 6:30.
The previous all-time record low temperature was minus 4 degrees set on Jan. 18, 1930, according to C.S. Ross, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Ross said the low temperature record today was set at 6:32 a.m., and it isn’t the only record set for recent temperatures after a winter storm brought plummeting temperatures and unusual amounts of snow and ice to the region.
On Monday, the high temperature reached just 18 degrees at the East Texas Regional Airport, Ross said. The previous record for coolest high temperature for Feb. 15 was 25 degrees set in 1909.
The temperature is expected to warm up some today; however, Ross said, “not enough to rise above freezing.”
The temperature today is expected to reach a high of 25 degrees. The previous record on Feb. 16 in Longview for coolest high temperature was 36 degrees set in 1951.
“I dare say that will be broken with ease,” Ross said this morning.
Tyler also set a new all-time record low temperature today when it reached 6 degrees below zero. The previous record was minus 3 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.
“This is one for the record books,” Ross said. “You get to work one of these very, very rarely.”