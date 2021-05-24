No injuries were reported in a Sunday afternoon fire that damaged a Longview home.
At about 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Longview Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2102B Tryon Road.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from the exterior of the home. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and living area, but it spread to the attic, the department said in a release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“There were smoke detectors present in the home, but they were not working,” the department said.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.