A tornado that tore through Upshur County reached its maximum width of 700 yards as it crossed Texas 300 south of Gilmer along its 40-mile path, according to an updated storm report that shows there were six total tornadoes produced during overnight Monday storms.
The twister that started near FM 2685 and Pomegranate Road was the strongest of the six and caused damage, destruction and injuries at various points before it “finally” lifted west of Linden, according to the National Weather Service report.
At one point, the tornado picked up a manufactured home off of FM 729 and rolled the structure with an occupant inside.
“She suffered injuries and crawled near a half of a mile to FM 729 to get help,” the report says.
The tornado in Upshur County was an EF-2 tornado with winds as high as 135 mph. Storms overnight Monday also produced tornadoes in north central Cass County, northeast Cass County, Northwest Nacogdoches County into Rusk County, far east Rusk County into western Panola County and southeast Harrison County.
After the tornado in Upshur County touched down south of Gilmer, it began uprooting trees and continued to intensify as it approached U.S. 271, according to the report. Just before reached the highway, the tornado ripped the roof off a single-family home and tore down a wall of the home.
The tornado crossed Texas 300 and continued to strengthen as it hit a two-story home near Azalea Road and Texas 154, removing its second floor and tearing down a front wall. At that time, the tornado reached its strongest wind speed of 135 mph.
As it continued on, the tornado ripped off a roof of a home and destroyed a double-wide and several single-wide manufactured homes. It caused structural damage to “several two-story family homes” with parts of roofs removed. According to NWS, a guest house that had a frame nailed into the ground was wiped off its foundation, and the occupant was hospitalized.
The twister then caused more roof damage to homes and completely destroyed homes between Gilmer and Ore City.
“On at least three occasions, manufactured homes had residents inside them when they were picked up and thrown by tornadoes,” the report said.
Moving toward Lake O’ the Pines, the tornado caused more roof and home damage before “throwing multiple RVs and a motor home into the Lake O the Pines with four occupants in them that were rescued from the lake.”
On the other side of the lake, in northwest Marion and southeast Morris counties, the tornado continued it path of destruction destroyed walls and removing a roof from a building used to store vehicles. Pillars from the structure were thrown “several hundred feet.”
The tornado finally lifted after damaging a roof and crossing Texas 11 and Texas 130.
The National Weather Service lists its start time as 10:20 p.m. with an end time of 10:47 p.m.
The two tornadoes in Cass County were rated EF-1.
The first touched down near Douglassville and uprooted trees along Texas 77. The second briefly touched down near U.S. 59 between Queen City and the Domino community.
On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, tornado intensity increases from EF-0 to EF-5. EF-2 is considered a strong tornado with winds of between 113 and 157 mph. EF-3 is considered a “severe” tornado with winds of 136 to 165 mph.
The tornado in northwest Nacogdoches to southern Rusk County and the one in eastern Rusk into western Panola County were ranked EF-2. The tornado in southeastern Harrison County was classified as an EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph.