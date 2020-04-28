Officials are investigating after a person was killed in a morning fire in Longview.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said crews responded at about 4:40 a.m. to the blaze in the 400 block of Davis Street.
He said when firefighters arrived, the residence was fully involved.
“Upon making entry and doing firefighting and primary search, they did find a victim of the fire,” he said. “We have not been able to identify that victim yet."
The Longview Fire Department has asked for assistance from the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s office and Longview police to investigate and have an arson dog coming from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
He said those resources will help investigators assess the scene faster.
“At this time we don’t know how the fire started, so we get the extra resources here to help eliminate whether it’s an accidental fire or an intentionally set fire,” he said.