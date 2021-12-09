Longview police on Thursday afternoon confirmed that a person of interest is in custody after reports of a “kill list” at Spring Hill High School.
Longview Police Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said, “Yes, it has been reported to us and yes a person of interest is in custody.”
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson responded to questions about the incident with a letter she said was sent from Superintendent Penny Fleet to parents.
The letter states that there was an “incident” at the high school that “required coordinated action” by district administration, the school resource officer and Longview police.
“The situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe,” the letter states. “SHISD will continue to follow policy and student code of conduct requirements in all situations. The administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety. School will continue tomorrow as scheduled.”