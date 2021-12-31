The Gregg County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle last driven by a Gregg County woman who's been missing since 2019 has been found with human remains inside, according to News-Journal news partner CBS19.
According to the Lt. Josh Tubb, the vehicle, which had been driven by Rosemary Rodriguez, was found in a wooded area on Mount Pisgah Road. The finding of the vehicle was called in by the property owner Thursday evening.
Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mount Pisgah area near Kilgore the previous day.
Officials have not confirmed whether or not the remains are that of Rodriguez.