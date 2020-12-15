The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help after “a number of” recent reports of a BB gun being used to shoot out vehicle windows in the Liberty City area.
The incidents involved vehicles parked outside homes at night or early morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity during these times or has information about who is responsible for the damage is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 237-2544 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.