Gregg County officials are asking help to find a woman they say has been missing since March.
Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. She has a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her thigh and a scorpion tattoo on her back and is known to go by the last name Pierce.
Ballenger was last seen March 10 in Longview.
Anyone with information about Ballenger is asked to contact investigator David Falco at (903) 236-8438 or Gregg County’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 236-8408.