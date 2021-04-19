Officials believe one person is dead after a plane crashed Monday afternoon in Rusk County.
At about 3:20 p.m., the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a plane crash northeast of Tatum, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said the crash happened near Rusk County roads 2212 and 2214, about nine miles east of East Texas Regional Airport.
“Several Sheriff units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene,” Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said in a Facebook post. “The crash site fire was extinguished and the scene was closed off until FAA crash investigators could arrive.”
The plane was reported to be a Cessna 310, and the pilot was the only occupant on board at the time.
“We do believe it to be a fatality,” Warren said. “The FAA will take it from here.”
The identity of the pilot has not been released.
“Highway Patrol is still on scene until the FAA arrives to investigate,” Valdez said. “Please stay clear of this area.”
The Federal Aviation Administration will take the lead on the investigation.
“We go out and hold the scene for them until they go out, so we are limited in how much we report,” Warren said.