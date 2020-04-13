Officials believe an overnight fire at a Longview laundromat was intentionally set.
Crews responded at about 11:56 p.m. Sunday to a fire at Alpine Laundry in the 1400 block of Alpine Road, the Longview Fire Department reported.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire inside the business. It was extinguished with smoke and water causing damage to the building.
No one was at the laundromat at the time, and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information about the fire should call the Fire Marshal’s office at (903) 237-1216.