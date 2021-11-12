Officials have identified a Gilmer woman who was killed Friday morning in a crash north of Longview.
Regena D. Avila, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the crash at 8:36 a.m. on Texas 300 at FM 726, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Avila was heading west on FM 726 and disregarded a stop light when driving onto Texas 300. The car was struck by a tractor-trailer that was headed northwest on Texas 300.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 48-year-old Allen Scott Jr. of Kilgore, was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
A passenger in Avila’s vehicle, 32-year-old Aaron L. Dorsey of Gilmer, was taken to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.