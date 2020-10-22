Officials are looking for two teen girls they say ran away from Heartlight Ministries in Hallsville.
Susanna Burks, 17, and Jada Allen, 15, were reported Wednesday as runaways and were last seen getting into a dark-colored SUV on U.S. 80 and heading west, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Burks is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and a distinctive mark on her nose. She was last seen wearing a black top.
Allen is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the girls is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 923-4000.