A man is in the Rusk County Jail facing a capital murder charge after police say he admitted to killing his girlfriend.
Jarvis Craig Simon, 53, was booked Monday into jail in the death of Shaniqua Denice Williams of Henderson, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
Rusk County deputies responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the 4500 block of CR 4132, according to Valdez. As the deputies were responding, patrol Lt. Keith Finchum and Valdez saw Simon at the sheriff’s office.
Simon was read his rights and “confessed to murdering his girlfriend,” according to Valdez.
He was held Tuesday without bond.