Officials on Monday released the name of a Gladewater woman found shot to death Saturday in Upshur County.
Jennifer Abigail Lile, 34, was found dead inside a home on Private Road 1016 off of Willow Oak Road in the Union Grove area, according to a statement released by the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to the home in reference to a shooting, according to a previous statement. In the home, law enforcement found the body of the woman and a man alive with a gunshot wound. The two were husband and wife.
The man was identified as Mark James Lile, 37, of Gladewater. The sheriff’s office said it’s likely his injuries were self-inflicted. He was taken to a Tyler medical facility.
It was unclear if the woman shot herself, according to the sheriff's office.