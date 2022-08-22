A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field this morning causing damage to about four homes and minor damage to the high school.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the tornado touched down at 10:36 a.m. and that minor damage was reported, according to a statement from Smith County officials.
“The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down and the school was briefly placed on lock down but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m.,” according to the statement. “He had reports of four houses being damaged, as well as power lines and minor damage to the high school. The National Weather Service –Shreveport said it had moved out of the area.”
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the tornado took down the fencing around the city’s water town, destroyed a modular building and threw football equipment from the field into a nearby pasture, according to Smith County. A portable building was lying in the middle of the road.
Joplin said the tornado “appeared to have spun up on Johnson Road, traveled across the Winona High School field, over to Hussey Circle and moved north toward Big Sandy.” He said there appeared to be damage in the Hussey Circle neighborhood.
“This probably is the only one I’ve seen that’s done this amount of damage in a short amount of time,” Joplin said.