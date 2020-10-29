The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and to lock their doors after “several” burglaries in the northeast part of the county.
Vehicle burglaries have been reported in areas that include U.S. 259 North, Tryon Road, Sam Page Road and the Rambling Creek addition with Janet Kay Drive, Joan Lane and Rebecca Circle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact investigator Matt Alford at (903) 236-8454 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.