A man is dead at two other people were injured in a shooting incident early Sunday in Rusk County.
Deputies responded at 2:34 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots heard in the 10000 block of Main Street in New London, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Deputies found three gunshot victims in the residence.
According to Valdez, two men were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler for treatment after the gunfire, and a female victim was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Tyler hospital.
A preliminary investigation showed an armed man forced his way into the residence, which woke up a man who lives there.
“Words were exchanged between the two males and both males began shooting at one another,” Valdez said in a statement on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Several rounds were exchanged which ended with both males being struck by bullets several times and the female was struck as well.”
The man who had forced his way into the home later died from his injuries.
None of the names of those involved have been released.