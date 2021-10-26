One man has been arrested and officials are looking for another in the September damage to an Upshur County power substation that caused it to catch fire.
Christopher Dean Robertson, 34, of Gilmer was arrested Oct. 13 on several charges, including felony criminal mischief in relation to copper wiring that was cut at an Upshur Rural Electrical Cooperative substation on Bluebird Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. His charges include nine counts of tampering with oil rigs stemming from thefts and damage to oil wells in Gregg County.
Robertson remained Tuesday in the Upshur County Jail on bonds totaling $290,000.
An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Richard Corbett, 35, of White Oak, in connection with the damage to the electrical substation, the sheriff’s office. The warrant is on a felony criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000 charge related to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation damage.
According to the sheriff’s office, Upshur County deputies responded on Sept. 1 to the substation on Bluebird Road for a reported fire. Copper wiring had been cut at the facility, causing instruments to overheat and eventually catch fire. The damage caused a power outage “to several thousand locations.”
“Deputies also discovered evidence of recent damage to an abandoned well-site that is immediately east of the substation, owned by Centerpoint Energy,” the department said in a release. “During the course of this investigation, it became known that the same actors were involved in oil well site thefts in the Gregg County area.”
Upshur County investigators worked with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Texas Game Wardens and The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit during the investigation.
Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said “it was a true team effort.”