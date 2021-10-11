One teen was killed and another injured Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 20 near Marshall.
Troopers responded at 9:55 p.m. to the crash about 3 miles east of Marshall in Harrison County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a 17-year-old male driver was headed west on I-20 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to skid across both lanes of traffic and go off the road where it struck a culvert and rolled.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dark. A 16-year-old boy who was in passenger in the vehicle was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in critical condition.