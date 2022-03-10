A 72-year-old Ore City man received the maximum sentences on each of three counts of possession of child pornography.
John Charles Plunkett pleaded guilty to three counts of possession child pornography with the intent to promote or distribute, according to a statement released Thursday by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. He was sentenced to 20 years on each count with the sentences to be served concurrently.
Undercover agents found Plunkett to be downloading child pornography and sharing the images with software. Some of the images showed “very young children being raped,” according to Byrd’s statement.
Plunkett’s attorney asked for probation in the case. Byrd, who represented the state, asked for the maximum sentences, which was District Judge Dean Fowler’s judgment.
“Let this sentence be received crystal clear to all that hear or read; Upshur County is not the county to commit any criminal offenses especially those against children,” Byrd said.
According to Byrd’s statement, Plunkett had more than 2,300 images of child pornography.