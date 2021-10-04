Crime in Longview decreased by more than 5% this past year, according to data released by the state; however, crimes classified as murder rose from four in 2019 to 10 in 2020.
The annual Crime in Texas report recently released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that in 2020 overall crime in Longview was down 5.2% from the previous year, which is a slightly larger year-over-year decrease than seen statewide. Throughout Texas, the crime was down 4% in 2020 from the previous year.
Each year, DPS collects data from departments across Texas for the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report.
This year’s report shows that in Longview there were 2,639 index crimes in 2020 compared to 2,785 in 2019. Index crimes include violent crimes — murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — along with property crimes of burglary, larceny theft and motor vehicle theft.
“I am very proud of our agency and the men and women who work hard every day to reduce crime and make the City of Longview a safer place to live,” Longview police Chief Mike Bishop said.
The numbers in 2020 show at least a second year of declines in the crime rate in Longview. According to a previous report, Longview’s crime rate dropped by 1.8% in 2019 from the previous year.
“This reduction in crime is a direct reflection of the dedicated work our sworn and professional staff do to keep our community safe,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said. “The department works diligently to improve and sustain our relationship with the community in hopes of preventing crime from happening.”
Though the overall crime rate decreased in Longview, the city did see an increase in the category for murder along with those for rape and burglary.
Longview crime numbers
|Year
|Murder
|Rape
|Robbery
|Assault
|Burglary
|Larceny
|Auto theft
|Total
|Percent change
|2019
|4
|62
|63
|245
|411
|1,810
|190
|2,785
|-5.2%
|2020
|10
|64
|47
|157
|462
|1,728
|171
|2,639
The report shows 10 murders in Longview in 2020 compared to four in 2019. According to prior reports, there were seven murders in 2018. The murder rate in Longview, adjusted for a population of 100,000, was 12.2 this past year. The statewide murder rate was 6.6. In Tyler, which saw an increase from zero murders in 2019 to six in 2020, the murder rate this past year was 5.5.
For the report, murder and non-negligent manslaughter are defined as “the willful killing of one human being by another.” The category does not include attempted murder, suicides, accidental deaths or justifiable homicides.
Rapes in Longview increased slightly from 62 in 2019 to 64 in 2020. There were about 50 more burglaries listed, with 462 in 2020 and just 411 in 2019. From 2018 to 2019, burglaries in the city decreased significantly from 584 to 411.
Assaults decreased significantly from 245 in 2019 to 157 in 2020. Larceny, auto-theft and robbery also decreased in the city.
“In 2020, the department has also seen a decrease in calls for service possibly due to the pandemic,” Thornton said. “We continually monitored locations where criminal activities occurred and shifted more resources to those areas as needed.”
The index crime rate for Texas decreased by 4% from 2019 to 2020. In 2019, there were about 2,780 crimes per 100,000 residents compared to 2,668 in 2020. The crime volume — or total crimes — decreased by 2.8% in 2020, with 782,974 crimes committed statewide compared to 805,879 in 2019.
Crime rates increased statewide from 2018 to 2019, according to prior reports.
In Tyler, crime was down 4.5% in 2020 from 2019.