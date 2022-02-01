Overton police say nearly all train crossings in the city could be blocked for several hours after a crash this morning involving a train and a pedestrian.
Police Chief Bryan Pool said at 5:25 a.m. on the department’s Facebook page that officers were working the scene north of town with assistance from Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
All crossings were blocked, they said, except for Front Street at Texas 135 on the south side of town.
Police urged motorists to use “extreme caution” while heading to work.
Police did not release information about any injuries in the crash.