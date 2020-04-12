Twin storms had left as many as 50,000 East Texans in the dark by the time the sun set on Easter Sunday.
Power outages in the Longview area caused by the first storm at about 8 a.m. had been mostly restored by late afternoon, according to AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.
But a second storm at about 8 p.m. that brought high winds knocked out electricity for about 15,000 Longview-area customers.
In total, SWEPCO, Rusk County Electric Co-op and Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op reported about 50,000 of their customers without power as of about 9 p.m.
SWEPCO said it sustained extensive damage to its power grid — including dozens of downed poles and wires — in Louisiana around Bossier City, Shreveport, Haughton and Mansfield.
Upshur County Rural Electric and other officials reported scattered fallen trees across the area, but there were no reports of injuries or major damage.
In Longview, the city’s warning siren systems sounded before 8 a.m. after the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a tornado warning in Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties. At 7:51 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm near Overton moving northeast that was capable of producing a tornado.
The sirens ended when the warning ended at 8:30 a.m.
Although no tornadoes were reported in Gregg County, the National Weather Service in Shreveport confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Harrison County in the Scottsville and Waskom areas.
The tornado lasted from 9:09 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. and had top wind speeds of 107 mph, the weather service reported. No fatalities or injuries were reported.
"This storm uprooted trees and downed power lines in the area," the weather service said.
An EF1 tornado is the weakest classification.
The East Texas Regional Airport recorded 2.21 inches of rain between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. The heaviest rain — 1.46 inches — occurred between 7:53 a.m. and 8:53 a.m.