Part of South Green Street in Longview is closed as police investigate a report of shots fired.
Police said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Green Street in reference to shots fired.
Longview police said in a statement that there are no known victims, but there is some property damage to a vehicle and a business in the area.
Green Street is closed between Avalon Avenue and Edgefield Avenue.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .