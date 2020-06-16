A pedestrian was hit Sunday by a pickup and killed while running across U.S. 259 in Rusk County.
Troopers responded at 9:12 p.m. to the crash more than 2 miles north of Henderson, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said Tuesday.
A preliminary report showed Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches was driving south of U.S. 259 when he hit a person who had run from the east side of the highway into his path, Dark said. After impact, the pickup was disabled in the right lane and was hit from behind by another vehicle, driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gaston and Taylor were treated at the scene and released.