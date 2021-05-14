A man the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was looking to speak with in connection with a recent White Oak homicide has been arrested on a murder charge.
Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail on the murder charge, a parole violation of Austin and a warrant out of Marshall for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register annually for life.
The sheriff’s office said this past week that it had “identified individuals believed to have information regarding the homicide” and that it wanted to speak to Gilliam about the death that happened May 4 on North White Oak Road in White Oak. The office did not release details about the death, including the victim’s name.
Jail records show an offense date of May 3 connected to Gilliam’s murder charge. The records showed a $15,000 bond on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Bond information was not yet available on the murder charge.