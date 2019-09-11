From staff reports
As events took place Wednesday throughout East Texas to honor first responders on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Highland Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Longview hosted its 18th annual Heroes Brunch to do the same.
The event, held each year on Sept. 11, honored local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency personnel, veterans, military and local officials.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Sheriff Maxey Cerliano spoke at the event.
Highland Pines staff members in the past have said the event is important to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 but also to honor and appreciate local first responders.