A pilot whose plane lost power Saturday over East Texas landed without injury west of Marshall.
Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was following Interstate 20 on a flight from Terrell to Marshall when his Cessna 150E “experienced sputtering and power loss near Hallsville,” according to information released Monday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. The plane then went back “into normal operation.”
Then, the aircraft lost power west of Marshall and “went into a glide,” Dark said.
“The pilot found an open field on the west end of Fisher Rd outside of Marshall and performed an emergency landing in the field,” Dark said in a statement. “The aircraft sustained damage during the landing and struck a metal livestock gate and fence line.”
The pilot was not injured.
Troopers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Dark said troopers held the scene until Federal Aviation Administration investigators arrived.