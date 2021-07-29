Two people in a single-engine plane walked away unharmed after an emergency landing this afternoon near the East Texas Regional Airport.
Several agencies responded to the scene at about 1:15 p.m. where the aircraft made “a successful emergency landing” near Lake Cherokee off FM 2011, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
The pilot reporting losing power shortly after taking off from the airport in Gregg County, according to the office.
“Two occupants were able to safely land in an open field south of the East Texas Regional Airport,” Elderville-Lakeport VFD said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported by either of the two people on board the plane, and no damage was noted other than the mechanical issue that forced the landing, according to the Rusk County OEM.
According to FAA records the plane is registered in Midland.
The scene was being controlled by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office’s airport division, Lakeport police and Lake Cherokee Patrol also responded to the scene, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.