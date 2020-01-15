A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a December fire that destroyed a Rusk County church.
Paul Wayne Kennedy was being held Wednesday in the Rusk County Jail on a charge of arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, along with several other charges, jail records show.
The arson charge, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price, is linked to the Dec. 21 fire at Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ in Laneville.
Authorities are not pursuing hate crime charges at this time, County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said Wednesday.
According to Price, the sheriff’s office received reports Dec. 21 that the church was engulfed in flames. An investigation showed the fire to be an act of arson, he said.
Kennedy’s bond on the arson charge is set at $100,000.
Price said investigators also linked Kennedy to a break-in at Laneville ISD. His bond on a charge of burglary of a building is set at $25,000.
Kennedy’s total bond on those and 17 out-of-county warrants is $162,500, Price said. Other felony charges are pending.
Two days after the fire, Shell’s Temple Pastor Mitchell K. Battles didn’t say he suspects a hate crime was afoot — but he didn’t rule it out.
“I will say that what has happened was not a demonstration of love and care,” Battles said at the time.
The black congregation has an 88-year history, said Battles, who lives in Tyler and has been the pastor at Shell’s Temple for the past decade. He is also the religious affairs chairman for the Tyler branch of the NAACP.
The church was destroyed, but members still held worship the next day, Sunday, by customizing the order of service, he said.
Shell’s Temple was not insured, Battles said. Members couldn’t get coverage because underwriters noted that the church had several window air-conditioning units as well as a propane tank, he said.
Regardless, the congregation has “the mind and the desire coupled with the will of God for us to rebuild, and we do plan on rebuilding,” the pastor said.