Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Longview that injured another man.
Malik Leon Thompson of Longview was booked into Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond had not been set Tuesday night, according to online jail records.
Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Harroun Drive, according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries Thornton described as not life-threatening.
The investigation led officers to arrest Thompson, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.