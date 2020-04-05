Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Brandon Cole Burkett, 30, of Big Sandy was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Burkett was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:37 a.m. Thursday at Cherokee Street and U.S. 80.

Chase Daniel Coffman, 26, of Gladewater was held Saturday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Coffman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:28 a.m. Thursday at Cherokee Street and U.S. 80.

Demichael Paul Grant, 33, of Dallas was held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Grant was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:14 p.m. Thursday at FM 2087.

Oajuntae Domanec Johnson, 26, of Longview was held Saturday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Johnson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:13 p.m. Thursday on FM 2087.

