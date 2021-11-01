Events this past week in Kilgore that involved a car chase, gunfire and the fatal shooting of a teenager began when a group of mostly juveniles planned an armed robbery on a “known drug location,” documents show.
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Four juveniles also were charged with aggravated robbery in connection with Wednesday’s incidents.
According to Kilgore Police, “five juveniles and one adult” planned and carried out an armed robbery at a home in the 900 block of Harris Street in the Gregg County part of Kilgore.
“The residence is occupied by the defendant (Hawthorne) and is a known drug location,” police said in the probable cause document.
The juveniles arranged to buy marijuana from Hawthorne and robbed him at gunpoint, the document shows. The suspects “rummaged through the apartment looking for money and guns and then left in the white pickup.”
Hawthorne retrieved a firearm, got into his car and chased the pickup, court documents say.
Kilgore police responded to Sunset Lane in the Rusk County portion of Kilgore “in reference to a shooting and motor vehicle crash.”
Police received several calls around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday about a disturbance in the 900 block of Harris Street, with callers saying several people ran from an apartment and got into a white truck before heading south on Broadway Boulevard. Police also received reports the truck was being chased by a car and that several of the people had guns.
Shortly after the initial calls, Kilgore police said they received reports of gunfire near Broadway and Bean Avenue with a truck and car involved. Police found the truck, which had crashed into a fire hydrant, in the 2600 block of Sunset Lane.
Police said witnesses told them several men dressed in dark clothing left the truck and ran toward the nearby creek and wooded area. Witnesses also said they heard multiple gunshots as the truck’s occupants fled.
“The defendant allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the juveniles and their vehicle, with one bullet penetrating the cab of the white pickup truck and striking a 15-year-old juvenile in the head,” court documents said.
The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.
Officers from multiple departments assisted Kilgore police to find the four juveniles and identify them as the people who fled the wrecked pickup.
Court documents show the juveniles knew of Hawthorne because they had bought drugs from him.
Police said Hawthorne fled the scene where the truck crashed, but his car was found in the 1500 block of North Lynn Street.
“The resident at that location took detectives to a pond in the Upshur County area where he claimed the defendant disposed of his firearm,” court documents said. “A dive team recovered the glock pistol, believed to be the weapon used by the defendant in this offense, from that pond.”
Kilgore police, with help from the Longview Fire Department dive team, recovered the gun. Hawthorne turned himself in to Gladewater police.
Hawthorne was booked Friday into the Rusk County Jail and remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $500,000.
In a Thursday post on Facebook about the incident, Kilgore police requested no rude comments.
“This is a tragedy no matter what," the post said. "Let's all work together to prevent this in the future, so we don't lose another young man.”