Police are investigating three crime scenes after incidents in Kilgore today that involved a chase, gunfire and a car wreck.
Kilgore police said in a Facebook post that five people — one adult and four juveniles — are in custody after the events, which also involved one man who was shot being taken to the trauma unit at UT Health in Tyler.
A car chase began from the 900 block of Harris Street and went south into neighborhoods in the Rusk County portion of Kilgore, according to police.
“One car was shooting at another car during this 11 block chase,” according to the post. “One of the cars crashed and persons fled, prompting a large manhunt by multiple agencies.”
Officers were at a scene Wednesday afternoon where a white pickup had wrecked on Sunset Lane near Bean Avenue. Police tape was strung around the scene, and emergency personnel removed one person from the truck and took them to a waiting ambulance.
Police said the condition and identity of the man who was shot is not yet known.
Kilgore police said “there is no danger to the public at this time” and asked for residents who have video of any events involved to contact Kilgore police detectives.