From staff reports
Police have identified a man killed this past week in a shooting in Longview.
Isaiah DeWayne Lawson, 20, was killed in the shooting Thursday in the area of 15th and Young Streets, Longview police said Saturday.
Officers responded at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired near a Family Dollar store on the city’s south side, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Lawson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawson graduated from Pine Tree High School in 2019. The former standout Pirate basketball player in April 2019 signed to play for Mountain View College in Dallas.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199 or (903) 237-1157.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .
The death is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.