Police have released the name of a man on a motorcycle who was killed Saturday evening in a crash at a busy Longview intersection.
Tony Long of Ore City was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Longview police.
Officers responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the crash on North Eastman Road at Hawkins Parkway, police said.
According to a statement released Tuesday by police, investigators determined an SUV turned left at a flashing yellow light at the intersection in front of the motorcycle, which was heading north, causing the collision.
Police did not release the name of the driver of the SUV.
The crash was the second fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle in Longview.