Police were investigating after a Longview man was killed early Monday in a shooting that could be the city's first homicide of the year.
Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries.
Emergency personnel took the victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199. Residents can remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .