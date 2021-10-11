Police are investigating after they say a person was injured in a shooting early Sunday in West Longview.
Officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Scenic Drive, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found “an adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation showed the victim was shot in the 200 block of East Sycamore Lane.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.