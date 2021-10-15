Longview police on Friday were investigating at least the fourth shooting incident in the city this week.
Officers responded at about 12:31 a.m. to the 900 block of South Green Street for a reported shooting, police said Friday afternoon on the department’s Facebook page.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries police described as not life-threatening.
Police have reported four shooting incidents this week in which a total of seven people have been injured.
Officers responded at about 1 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting around Park and Mitchell streets near Stamper Park, police reported.
Upon arrival, officers learned there had been a shooting in the 300 block of Park Street and that one victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.
On Sunday, officers responded at about 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Inferno Entertainment in the 900 block of South Eastman Road, according to police.
Upon arrival, police were told there had been a shooting in the club’s parking lot “with multiple shots fired,” police said.
During an investigation, officers were called to a local hospital where three victims had been taken by private vehicle. Two of the victims had gunshot wounds; the third had been assaulted, police said. All of the victims’ injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Scenic Drive, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found “an adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation showed the victim was shot in the 200 block of East Sycamore Lane.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.