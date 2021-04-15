Police are investigating the death of a man in Longview who appears to have been hit by a vehicle.
Officers responded at 3:56 a.m. to a report of a wreck with injuries in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found George Stoker, 47, on the ground in front of a vehicle. Police said it appears Stoker had been struck by the vehicle. Stoker was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officers detained the driver of the vehicle for questioning.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .