Police are investigating after a one-vehicle rollover fatal crash Thursday in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:36 p.m. to a wreck in the 800 block of South Access Road near Interstate 20, according to police.
Police said a pickup was headed west on the road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, collided with a tree and rolled over.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the driver’s name.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Longview police at (903) 237-1199.