Police are investigating after at least the third fatal shooting in the past two weeks in Longview.
Officers responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday for an “unknown problem call for service” at 110 Triple Creek, according to Longview police. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released pending next of kin.
The shooting comes after separate fatal shooting incidents this past Sunday and on Feb. 1.
At about 2:19 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Rashad McCray, 27, of Longview, dead.
On Feb. 1, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. The victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .