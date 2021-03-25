Henderson police are investigating after a man found with a gunshot wound Thursday later died.
Officers responded Thursday to the 300 block of Summer Street in reference to a gunshot victim, according to Capt. James Dukes. Upon arrival, police found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Dukes said in a statement. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department.