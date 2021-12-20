Police are investigating a second weekend homicide after a man was fatally shot Sunday in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of 14th Street about a shooting, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Willis was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
“The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation,” police said.
The death came a day after police said a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of 12th Street in Longview.
Officers responded at about 3:21 a.m. Saturday to the reported shooting where they found Deraymond Horton of Longview unresponsive, police said. Horton was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 (STOP) or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.