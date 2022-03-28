Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that injured one person in North Longview.
Officers responded at about 2 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound outside a home.
The person who was shot was taken by EMS to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.